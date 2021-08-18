iHeartRadio
Sweet victory: Tampa Bay Lightning shares video of Yanni Gourde eating maple taffy on snow

NHL player Yanni Gourde enjoys maple taffy on snow from the Stanley Cup.

First they dented it – and now they’ve gone full Canadian with it.

The Tampa Bay Lightning shared a video on Twitter with Yanni Gourde eating maple taffy on snow, better know as tire sur la neige in Quebec, out of the Stanley Cup.

Gourde is a Quebecer who won the Cup with Tampa Bay last month before the Seattle Kraken selected him in an expansion draft.

“We’ve got maple taffy in the Stanley Cup, folks!!” wrote the team, showing video of Gourde eating from the famed trophy.
 

We’ve got maple taffy in the Stanley Cup, folks ‼️@YanniGourde pic.twitter.com/mZKeMzUucE

— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 18, 2021

"Let's go, Yanni!" a voice says in the background as he enjoys a taste of taffy.

It’s not the first indignity to befall the Cup this offseason.

Days after winning the NHL final against the Canadiens, the 128-year-old Cup was sent to Montreal for repairs after it was dented during a celebratory boat parade in Tampa.

The maple syrup celebration, though, might leave a bad taste in Montrealers' mouths. Tire sur la neige is a longstanding Quebec tradition, and seeing a Tampa Bay player – albeit a Quebecer – enjoy it, doesn’t feel so sweet.

