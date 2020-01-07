Swissport, striking Montreal airport refuellers meet for first time in a week

The union representing striking refuelling employees at Montreal's airports have met with their employer, Swissport, for the first time since Dec. 30.

The two sides negotiated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Complexe Guy Favreau in Montreal, the Association Internationale des Machinistes et des travailleurs de l'Aérospatiale said in a statement Tuesday.

The union said the day was devoted to its negotiating committee presenting new proposals to the company.

The strike by about 100 employees of Swissport employees - the only company that provides refuelling services at Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel Airport - entered its eighth day Tuesday. No further negotiations are scheduled, the union said.

The labour dispute is centred on salary and insurance matters, according to the union. The workers have been without a contract since May of 2019.