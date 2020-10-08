Sylvie D’Amours’ days may be numbered as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister

The uproar following the death of an Atikamekw woman at the Joliette Hospital may cost Minister of Indigenous Affairs Sylvie D’Amours her job.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Premier Francois Legault was asked if she was the best person to occupy the position.

Rather than reiterating his trust in her, as is customary, he replied “I am looking into the situation.”

He also mentioned reasons for his dissatisfaction: “I find that things aren’t moving fast enough, to follow up on the recommendations of the Viens report on relations with Indigenous peoples.”

Legault added that he would be personally getting involved in the situation, as it is “not simple.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.