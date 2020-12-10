Syrian refugees take citizenship oath on fifth anniversary of first arrivals

A group of Syrian refugees took the Canadian citizenship oath in an online ceremony Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the first plane carrying Syrian refugees arrived in Canada as part of the Liberal government's promise to resettle tens of thousands.

Ibrahim Nafash, who was one of 29 Syrian refugees who participated, said he is happy it is finally happening after he and his family waited more than a year.

He said he submitted his citizenship application, along with those for his immediate family, in February 2019. They passed the exam that October, but his oath-taking was delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We asked (the Immigration Department) when we will take the oath, and we were told we have to wait because of the COVID-19," he said in an interview, adding they were contacted recently to take part in the online ceremony.

Nafash, 48, said he came to Canada with his wife and two sons from Syria via Lebanon in December 2015.

Since then, he has been working as a chef for a Middle Eastern food supplier in Montreal after learning French and attending culinary school. His wife worked at a real estate company before she lost her job during COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about the long delay in Nafash's case, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Thursday that the pandemic has posed some new challenges.

"We want to welcome him and everybody else as quickly as possible," he said in an interview.

Mendicino said nearly 73,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Canada since 2015.

He said the 29 Syrian refugees who took the citizenship oath today are among over 43,000 new citizens participated in online citizenship ceremonies since April.

"I'm very optimistic about our ability to continue to meet a high service standard when it comes to citizenship ceremonies," he said.

Mendicino said his department is going to be moving citizenship exams online too.

The federal Immigration Department has suspended citizenship exams since the pandemic began, creating a backlog, but it said recently it will launch a pilot project to begin holding exams online for about 5,000 applicants who mostly filed before the pandemic.

"This is a perfect example of how we have adapted and evolved to become even more efficient despite the very significant disruption that has been caused by COVID-19," Mendicino said.

"My hope is that following this pilot that we will be able to scale it up significantly and become even more efficient in the future," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020

