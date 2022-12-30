Take out the food, but take back the containers: Montreal restaurants adopt sustainable practices

With the ban on many single-use plastic products in the food industry fast approaching in March 2023 in Montreal, some restaurant owners are already testing out reusable containers, including some made out of stainless steel.

"It's not more work. We're putting the food in a takeout either way, but it's less waste. Just trying to change people's habits," said Alex Winnicki of Montreal restaurant, Satay Brothers.

Phasing out single-use containers is part of the city's environmental strategy but for many, it's also a reaction to all the waste created during the pandemic when restaurants were closed and ordering takeout became the answer.

Several different container systems made of different materials are being pitched to restaurants by entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations.

Most importantly for Winnicki, the system works. "Yeah, everything fits in, buns, salads, noodles."

'TURNKEY' AND SUSTAINABLE SERVICE

A cooperative group in Montreal called Retournzy is offering products made of washable and reusable stainless steel, and describes it as a "turnkey service," for restaurateurs and food shops.

All customers have to do is ask for Retournzy containers when they place their order. A $9 deposit will be applied to their bill, which is refunded when they return their containers at a drop-off point when they've finished eating. Drop-off locations and partners are listed on its website.

Retournzy is assuring businesses and diners the containers will be cleaned properly each time they are used.

"We are going to sanitize the containers and deliver them back to the restaurant or food shop. It really works like a loop and our mission is really to reduce the single-use containers," said Retournzy's spokesperson, Genevieve Belanger Villanueva.

She said it's clear the pandemic has had a negative effect on people's habits and the environment, noting that their group has found that "4 out of 5 [pieces of] waste that we find in the street or the parks of Montreal, are from takeout food."

While some restaurants appear to be concerned about making the transition to new ways of operating, Winnicki said it's the way of the future.

"We kind of have to get on board with finding a solution if people want to keep doing takeout," he said. "I think it's more fun to eat in but for whatever reason, no time, [you] eat at home, at least now you have an eco-friendly solution."