Taking care of your mental health: A list of resources in Quebec

Today is Bell Let's Talk Day, a national campaign that aims to make every conversation, every action about mental health count.

“One in five Canadians will experience a mental health issue or mental illness in any given year,” explains the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). “For 10 years, Canadians and people around the globe have joined in the world’s largest conversation around mental health on Bell Let’s Talk Day."

The goal: to reduce the stigma and normalize conversations around mental health.

Since the campaign started in 2011, the CMHA notes more people have acknowledged they feel comfortable talking about mental health than ever before.

A survey conducted by Nielsen Consumer Insights found in 2019, 84 per cent of Canadians said they are able to speak with others about mental health, compared to 42 per cent in 2012.

Mental illness can be anything from anxiety disorders, phobias, mood disorders, depression and PTSD. It can affect anyone, regardless of age or social status.

COPING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS

Here are a few guidelines from the Quebec government on how you can continue living life to the fullest:

Know your limitations,

Develop new skills and abilities,

Recognize your strengths and use them,

Make decisions and find solutions that are appropriate for you,

Continue to believe that things will improve,

Lead an active life,

Contribute to society and your community,

See yourself in a positive light to feel appreciated, respected and heard,

Keep in mind that difficult situations are also an opportunity for change.

HERE IS A LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811

AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993

Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103

Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130

Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463

Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012

Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400

Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553

Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE

Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.