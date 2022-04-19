Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

Cam Talbot recorded his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy's third-period goal. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello's pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.

Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach's challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.