Talks with Montreal Baseball Group at heart of lawsuit against Tampa Bay Rays' owner

Minority shareholders in the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team are accusing owner Stuart Sternberg of lying to them about his negotiations with Stephen Bronfman and the Montreal Baseball Group.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the group of minority shareholders filed a lawsuit in Florida court on Saturday claiming Sternberg engaged in “endless shenanigans” to take control of the team and had secretly started negotiating a partial sale of the club to Montreal investors as early as 2014, years before the negotiations were publicly disclosed.

The lawsuit, filed in Pinellas County, accuses Sternberg of depriving minority shareholders of profits while the team was demanding they pay taxes on future income.

The tactic would have forced some of the shareholders to sell their stake to Sternberg at a fraction of their value. In January, 2020 Sternberg transferred “the entire baseball club and franchise” to a new company under his sole control without notifying his partners, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed by Robert Kleinert, Gary Markel, Stephen M. Waters and a trust named after him as well as the MacDougald Family Limited Partnership. Collectively, the group owns just under 10 per cent of the Rays.

Sternberg owned 49 per cent of the club in 2004 but his stake rose to 85 per cent in 2020, the plaintiffs claimed.

Sternberg could not be reached by the Times and the Montreal Baseball Group did not respond to requests for comment from The Canadian Press.

According to the lawsuit, negotiations with Bronfman started in 2014, though Sternberg has claimed they only started in 2017.

In 2019, ex-St. Petersburg city attorney John Wolfe said that depending on when negotiations between Sternberg and the Montreal Baseball Group began, a contract between the team and the city may have been breached.

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial, for a receiver to review the team's finances, damages of over $30,000 and for Sternberg's company to no longer act as the team's general partner.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on May 24, 2021.