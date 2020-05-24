iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Tam-Tams still attracts a crowd amid physical distancing orders

image.jpg

Hundreds of people were back on Mount Royal on Sunday for the time honored tradition of the Tam-Tams, but like much else, it was slightly different during the COVID-19 era.

Drummers practiced physical distancing and the crowd was more spread out than in previous years.

Police were on the scene to warn against gathering too close and handed out several fines.

Sunday's Tam-Tams comes just after a photo of a Toronto park went viral. The photo showed thousands gathering in close proximity despite physical distancing measures still being in effect.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error