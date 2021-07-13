Tampa Bay and Kansas City pick a couple of Montreal-born pitchers in MLB Draft

There is now a reason to cheer for Tampa Bay... Rays.

Born in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Conor Angel will need to hide his Canadiens swag in the near future as the Rays selected him the 15th round of the MLB draft.

The right-handed pitcher graduated from Lakeside Academy in Lachine before heading off to throw for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. He pitched in five games in the 2020 season, compiling an ERA of 3.74.

The 6'5", 190-pound Angel was born in 1999.

Earlier in the draft, Montreal-born Eric Cerantola was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 139th pick in the fifth round.

The 6'5" right-handed pitcher hurled for Mississippi State in 10 games in 2021 with a 5.71 ERA.

