Tampa Bay and Kansas City pick a couple of Montreal-born pitchers in MLB Draft

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There is now a reason to cheer for Tampa Bay... Rays.

Born in  the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Conor Angel will need to hide his Canadiens swag in the near future as the Rays selected him the 15th round of the MLB draft.

The right-handed pitcher graduated from Lakeside Academy in Lachine before heading off to throw for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. He pitched in five games in the 2020 season, compiling an ERA of 3.74.

The 6'5", 190-pound Angel was born in 1999.

Conor Angel of Lachine, Quebec is taken in the 15th round by the #Rays!

Congratulations to Academy Alumnus, @Conor_Angel! pic.twitter.com/RfmTHjsAZp

— TBJ Baseball Academy (@BlueJaysAcademy) July 13, 2021

Earlier in the draft, Montreal-born Eric Cerantola was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 139th pick in the fifth round.

The 6'5" right-handed pitcher hurled for Mississippi State in 10 games in 2021 with a 5.71 ERA. 

Kansas City Royals pick MSU's Eric Cerantola in 2021 MLB Draft | The Clarion-Ledger | https://t.co/UVkIc5WZrk #msstate

— MSU News Digest (@MSUNewsDigest) July 13, 2021
