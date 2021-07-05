Tampa Bay mayor rooting for Montreal Canadiens to win Game 4 of Stanley Cup final

Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor says she wants the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final, so the Lightning can lift the trophy in front of their home crowd.

"What we would like is for the Lightning to take it a little bit easy, to give the Canadiens just the smallest break, allow them to win one at home and then bring it back to the Amalie Arena for the final and the winning of the Stanley Cup," she said Sunday. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but they are playing some amazing, amazing hockey."

The American team is on the cusp of sweeping the Habs, with a 3-0 series lead in the first-to-four final.

Nevertheless, the Lightning say they're focused on winning, no matter which arena it's in.

"It's about winning. It's not about where you win, and that's all we care about," said Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper, reminding fans that his team won the last Cup in the COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton, Alta. last September.

The decisive fourth game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place at the Bell Centre at 8 p.m. Monday.



- With files form The Associated Press