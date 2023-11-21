iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up coming to Montreal


Swift's "Eras" tour has become a cultural phenomenon. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift may not have plans to bring the Eras tour to Montreal any time soon, but a new pop-up shop is hoping to help you 'Shake It Off' and ease the pain a little.

Organized by The Detailed Diva, the pop-up will include t-shirts, pens, posters, stickers, cups -- maybe even a 'Bejeweled' 'Dress' or a 'cardigan' -- and more for sale.

It will also have items featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Sza, Selena Gomez and other singers we know 'All too well.'

The pop-up is set to take place from Dec. 1 to 3 at Boutique Rock at 5522 Sherbrooke St. West in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

This is the second Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up since September.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Taylor Swift Mtl Pop Up Shop (@taylorswiftmtlpopupshop)

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*