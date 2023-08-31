Taylor Swift tickets available...at Montreal movie theatres

Montreal Taylor Swift fans will be able to catch her Eras Tour concert as it comes to Cineplex theatres starting in October.

Swifties can sing along to Cruel Summer, Look What You Made Me Do or Shake it Off from the semi-comforable seats at the Forum, Scotia Bank, Latin Quarter and Starcite locations.

There are 15 dates available currently on the Cineplex site between Oct. 13 and Nov. 5.

Swift's Eras tour has drawn more than 3 million fans in the first leg of its U.S. run, shattering concert sale records, according to the Cineplex news release announcing the shows.

All adult tickets at $20 plus online booking fees and taxes.

The Swift concert films will also be available in VIP, IMAX and UltraAVX experiences.

The $20 tickets are a bargain compared to prices for Swift’s concerts. The pop superstar is scheduled to perform six dates in Toronto – the only Canadian dates announced on this tour – start Nov. 14, 2024. Tickets are sold out, but selling on re-sale sites like StubHub for more than $2,000.