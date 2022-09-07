Teacher, foster parent arrested in Eastern Townships for alleged sexual contact with children

An elementary school teacher in the Eastern Townships was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual contact with children under the age of 16.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) states that Raphaël Bélisle, 25, also acted as a foster family with youth protection (DPJ) and was involved in the local scout community.

Bélisle appeared at the courthouse on Tuesday to face charges.

He was also met by investigators, who believe there could be other victims.

As such, additional charges may be laid against him.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of inappropriate actions is asked to contact Sherbrooke police.

Bélisle was employed by the Centre de services scolaires des Hauts-Cantons whose territory includes Coaticook, East Angus and Lac-Mégantic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2022.