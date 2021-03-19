Teachers, daycare staff now included in vaccination campaign in two Montreal neighbourhoods after spike in COVID-19 variants

Teachers and daycare staff in two Montreal neighbourhoods will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early, health officials have confirmed.

The move comes a day after Montreal public health officials said they would begin a vaccination campaign for parents of children in schools and daycares in small, specific parts of the Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood and in the City of Cote-St-Luc.

The decision to vaccinate parents, and not educators and staff working with children, led some teachers to say they felt angry and left out.



These specific areas are being targeted as part of a pilot project for vaccination in an effort to curb a spike in cases of the COVID-19 variant found in these specific areas.

"The vaccine will be available to parents in neighbourhood schools or daycares AND to school staff in direct contact with children. All will be notified by their school to make an appointment," Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin tweeted Friday afternoon. "By vaccinating the targeted areas of Côte-Saint-Luc and Côte-des-Neiges, where the variants are predominant, all of Montreal will benefit from better protection against the third wave."



Cote St-Luc and the Plamondon neighbourhood (comprising part of Plamondon St. and the immediate vicinity) represent 26 per cent of all our new cases of variants, Drouin said on Thursday.

Initially only parents were set to have access to the vaccine, but public health officials expanded that measure to allow teachers and daycare staff to be included.



Meantime, Montreal public health authorities and leaders in that neighbourhood are working to inform citizens in the region cautioning them about an alarming spike in COVID-19 variants.Cote St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein confirmed that residents may receive robocalls encouraging them to get vaccinated.

“My main message in my robocall will be for all those eligible for the pilot project to get vaccinated as a way to stop the spread of the variant,” said Brownstein.

Montreal public health said it is not targeting any cultural or religious community by focusing on the area of Montreal with a large Jewish population, but rather just the region where variants are spreading.

It is the same area where a pilot project was launched to vaccinate parents of schoolchildren to curb variant spread.

Montreal public health reached out to community leaders in the area to help spread the word and encourage residents to follow advice.



"It was an issue they undertook because they looked at the map, and they saw where the numbers, you know, are troubling," said Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who was one of those contacted by public health. "We're in a race now between the variants and the vaccine, and everyone wants to win that race."

Residents in Cote-des-Neiges, Snowdon and Cote-St-Luc are reminded to adhere strictly to health measures.

"It's certainly part of the Jewish community, but it's much broader than that," said Poupko.

There are currently 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants on the Island of Montreal.