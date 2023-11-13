Teachers demonstrate in Montreal as unlimited strike looms

About 50 teachers are demonstrating in front of Quebec Premier François Legault's Montreal office Monday.

This comes as the unions affiliated with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) announce an unlimited general strike starting Nov. 23.

"The premier can now play a key role in the outcome of these negotiations by making education his real priority, as he promised during the election campaign," the FAE states.

The federation, which represents some 65,000 teachers, says it plans to officially file its strike notice sometime during the day Monday to meet the legal deadline of seven days.

The FAE reiterates that its main objective is still to reach an agreement with the government.

"From now on, François Legault can give his government a free hand to offer Quebec teachers better working conditions and complete the work begun during the last round of negotiations," said Mélanie Hubert, president of the FAE. "Mr. Legault doesn't seem to understand the anger that teachers feel, or their determination and desire to be respected and valued."

She points out that the last time teachers took to the streets was in 1982.

"Help us make history in the coming weeks, but for the right reasons: because you will make public schools, their staff and their students, young people and adults, your priority," said Hubert. "An entire generation is counting on you. These are the citizens of tomorrow, many of whom may decide to become teachers if they know that they will be respected and that their profession will be valued and recognized."

One of the most pressing points, according to the FAE, is salaries.

"Quebec teachers still earn a salary below the Canadian average, and it takes them three years longer than their colleagues in other provinces to reach the maximum salary scale," the federation stresses.

The FAE is asking the province to match the Canadian average, as well as increases of four per cent per year for the duration of the agreement.

If the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year preceding the salary increase is higher than four per cent, the FAE is asking that the increase be adjusted according to the CPI.

Other issues the FAE wants to highlight include work-life balance, personal working time (allowing teachers to plan their curriculums where and when they want) and smaller, balanced classrooms.



The next negotiation meeting is slated for Nov. 15 in Laval.

SCHOOLS AFFECTED

Service centres affected by the FAE Nov. 23 strike include:

MONTREAL AREA

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

QUEBEC CITY REGION

Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale

Centre de services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries

MONTEREGIE

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs

LAURENTIANS

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

OUTAOUAIS