iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teachers didn't get the deal they deserved, laments FAE


Striking teachers and their supporters hold a rally in front of Premier François Legault's office, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Teachers didn't get the deal they deserved, according to Mélanie Hubert, president of the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).

At a press conference on Monday, Hubert said she accepts how members voted regarding the agreement in principle reached with the Quebec government at the end of December.

She said she is neither bitter nor relieved or disappointed.

Five of the FAE's unions voted in favour of the agreement in principle, while four rejected it.

Those who voted in favour gave it lukewarm support.

Hubert says she believes "work will have to continue" to ease the burden on teachers and the public school system.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 5, 2024.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*