Teachers get creative to connect with students amid lockdown measures

With the pandemic keeping many students home for the remainder of the school year, some teachers are going above and beyond to create educational and engaging learning experiences online.

Nadia Amimi, a teacher at Nepean High School in Ottawa, has dressed up as the Statue of Liberty and Cat in the Hat in order to capture her students’ attention through the screen.

“Every single day I had a different costume for the last 10 weeks,” Amimi said in an interview with CTV News on Sunday. “And I’m not going to lie, there have been some sleepless nights trying to think of what we’re going to come up with.”

Amimi is no stranger to thinking outside the box in order to teach her students. Before the pandemic, she used trivia as a learning tool with her high school calculus students.

But Amimi said she hadn’t thought of herself as a creative type before the pandemic hit. Now, she’s using old Halloween costumes and everyday household items to transform her appearance for her lessons.

Amimi is currently teaching younger students over social media, and some, along with their parents, are joining in on the costume fun, dressing up as superheroes, wizards and pigs.

“I love when kids love to learn,” said Amimi of her online classes.

Some teachers are finding other socially distant ways of staying in touch with their students, including Stephen Price of Eagle Harbour Montessori School in West Vancouver.

Price has made house calls to all of his students, dropping off care packages and saying hello from two metres away.

Price is also finding teachable moments in the pandemic and lockdown measures, to help his students comprehend what’s happening in the world.

“Obviously we’re trying to flatten the curve, so I’m teaching graphing right now so that kids can understand, ‘Well, how do we create graphs? And what does a curve mean?’” Price told CTV News.

Although some provinces, including Quebec and B.C., are already sending students back to school, other provinces such as Alberta are looking ahead to the new year in September and making decisions that could include continuing at-home learning or staggering students’ return to class, meaning alternative methods of connecting with students online may continue into the fall.