Technological obstacles make obtaining the vaccine passport difficult for some Quebecers

It's a last minute scramble to get the vaccine passport.

At a vaccination site in Decarie Square, workers are helping Montrealers download the app on their smartphones, and helping those who were vaccinated outside of Quebec to get their certification.

They’re also fielding a lot of questions from people with Android phones — until now, the Vaxicode app was only available to iPhone users.

Health minister Christian Dubé says he isn’t sure what was behind the delay.

“It’s a bit surprising,” he said at a press conference. “But I would rather they do the job right and have no surprises as we did last week.”

But some Android users aren't impressed.

”I actually am planning some travel, and I want that passport in my hand. I wanted it the minute it was available just so that I could anticipate contingencies and get it set up properly,” said Android user Sandy Weigens.

If someone doesn’t have the app, they can print out their proof of vaccination by going to the Clic Santé website and following the prompts to the vaccination card — but that’s not easy for everyone, as some don’t have access to the technology.

In Côte St. Luc, the city with one of the highest percentages of seniors in the province, many are showing up to the library where they're offered help because they can’t download and print their passports on their own.

“People don’t all have a smartphone, they have flip phones. They’re not connected to the internet and they don’t know what to do,” said Côte St. Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein.

“They want a vaccination passport but they don’t have any clue how to get it,” echoed librarian Janine West.

Those who need help and don’t live in Côte St. Luc can come to Decarie Square.

Come Wednesday, if people still don’t have the app or a paper version of the vaccine passport, one final option is to use the QR code emailed to them after they were fully vaccinated.