Teen arrested following threats that forced Montreal-area high school to close

Heritage Regional High School was closed Nov. 22, 2021 after 'threatening comments' that prompted a police intervention. SOURCE: SPAL

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a police operation at Heritage High School on Montreal’s South Shore on Monday.

The school in St-Hubert was forced to cancel classes for the day after threats were made against the school.

Longueuil police said on Wednesday that the teenager is facing public mischief charges.

They also said it serves as a reminder that people are responsible for their words and can be prosecuted, even if the threat wasn’t intended to be taken seriously.

 

