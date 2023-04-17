iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teen arrested in Laval after man stabbed in his home


image.jpg

A teenage girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man was stabbed in his home.

Laval police (SPL) said a 911 call just after midnight reported the assault, and officers arrived at the scene on Blaise Street in the Sainte Rose district.

The man in his early 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. Investigators will speak with him when his condition approves.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene and will meet with investigators.

She is expected to appear in court Monday morning or afternoon.

Police would not comment on the relationship between the suspect and victim, as she is a minor, and it may identify her.

The investigation is ongoing. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*