iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle


image.jpg

The Montreal police's arson squad is investigating after two fires at a LaSalle pizzeria that police are deeming suspicious.

First responders arrived at New LaSalle Pizzeria shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Thursday morning after a fire broke at the restaurant on Thierry Street, near Turley Street.

A smaller fire was put out on Tuesday morning at the same location.

Surveillance video viewed by CTV News shows someone trying to smash the window of the pizzeria on Tuesday with a shovel. The person was unable to get through the glass and appears to throw a fire bomb at the building causing minimal fire damage to the exterior.

On Thursday morning, surveillance video shows someone driving a hatchback through the front door of the restaurant, get out and pour fluid from a jerry can on the vehicle. The person then takes their shirt off, lights it on fire and tosses it on the car.

A major fire erupts and the person flees into a nearby car.

Montreal firefighters were able to put both fires out and there is major damage to the pizzeria.

No one was injured.

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested an 18-year-old man near the scene. He is being held in custody on Thursday to be interviewed by investigators.

The SPVM's arson squad is continuing the investigation. 

  With reporting from CTV News journalist Matt Gilmour.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*