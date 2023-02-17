Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving online classified ads.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.

All four robberies reportedly occurred in the Villeray-Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension borough.

In a search, officers seized a cell phone that was reported stolen as well as the bear spray.

The suspect, who cannot be identified due to youth protection laws, will appear in youth court to face charges of robbery, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The SPVM is reminding online sellers to take precautions when meeting with potential buyers.

"Meeting in a secure exchange area to complete a transaction is an excellent way to reduce the likelihood of falling into the traps of fraudsters or muggers. Also, take precautions to identify the person you are dealing with and, if possible, ask someone you trust to be with you during the transaction," police said in a news release.

Police recommended buyers and sellers arrange their meeting places at secure exchange areas: