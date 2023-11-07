Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore.

Court records show that Yacine Mehennaoui has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and obstructing justice. The obstruction charge stems from an allegation that he attempted to destroy evidence.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers were searching the rivière des Mille-Îles for much of the day Tuesday looking for "any evidence relevant to the investigation," authorities said.

Mehennaoui, who appeared by video at the Laval courthouse Tuesday afternoon, lives at the same home on 34th street in Bois-des-Filion, Que., where the toddler was found "seriously injured" Monday evening by police.

Noovo Info reported that he is the child's cousin.

Crown prosecutor Marie-Philippe Guimond said she objected to the release of the accused, who is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

Two other people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the child's death, but the prosecutor could not say what will happen to them since police are still investigating.

"The investigation is still going on so I can't talk more about the case or about other people who could or would have been met by the police officers. It's too early to tell at this point," Guimond said outside of court.

The case has been transferred to provincial police.

This comes after a 911 was placed at 5:30 p.m. Monday to the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service about the injured child on 34th Avenue.

"Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead on the spot," the force noted.

The cause of death has not been released.

Devastated neighbours have been dropping off toys and teddy bears in a makeshift memorial outside the home.

One of them told CTV News he saw the child's mother sitting in the passenger seat of the family car Monday night, sobbing uncontrollably.

Investigators and forensic technicians at both the local and provincial levels were at the scene Tuesday to analyze the circumstances leading up to the child's death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 450-471-4121 or via the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie