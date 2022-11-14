iHeartRadio
Teen charged in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu CEGEP lockdown granted bail


A 19-year-old man accused of threatening a professor and putting a college southeast of Montreal on lockdown has been granted bail.

Simon-Olivier Frappier is accused of threatening a professor with death and bodily harm following the incident last Friday at the CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. He was arrested wearing a bulletproof vest in the school's parking lot about an hour after local police received a 911 call about a man acting in a "suspicious" way, according to police.

On Monday, the court agreed to release the teen on a $500 bond with conditions. The conditions require him to stay away from the school and to not contact the alleged victim.

He also is prohibited from wearing military gear and discussing the incident on social media.

Frappier is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 16, 2023.

With files from CTV News' Stéphane Giroux

