iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teen dies after being shot at a party in TMR

An 18-year-old man has died after being shot at a party in the Town of Mount Royal. (Billy Shields/CTV News)

An 18-year-old man has died after being shot at a party in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Friday about a person suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on Trenton Avenue, near Aberdare Road.

Upon arrival, police say they found the young man "unconscious with more than one gunshot wound to the upper body."

"A party was taking place in a residence and suddenly a suspect would have shot the victim and then fled before the arrival of police officers," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit are onsite to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error