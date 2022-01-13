Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.

CTV News has confirmed the victim is Amir Benayad.

At 6:50 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) received multiple 911 calls about the sound of gunfire near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets.

"When police officers arrived on scene they located a man, 17 years old, that was shot in his upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "He was conscious during his transport. Later on, we had a confirmation that he passed away at the hospital."

The teen's death is considered the first homicide of 2022 on the Island of Montreal.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed down a section of Roy Street in both directions to canvass the scene and speak to witnesses.

"For now, we don't know if there was an altercation -- a verbal altercation, a physical altercation -- that occurred prior to those gunshots," said Brabant. "That's what we're trying to understand at this point."

Brabant says the victim is not known to police.

Officers are working to review surveillance footage from cameras in the area.



Mayor Valerie Plante reacted on Twitter, saying this incident has no place in Montreal.

Le décès par balles de l’adolescent dans @LePMR est une tragédie. Je suis de tout cœur avec la famille, les proches et les amis de ce jeune homme. Le @SPVM fait enquête pour comprendre la tournure des événements. Ce genre d’incident n’a pas du tout sa place à Montréal. #polmtl

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault called it a “tragedy,” adding that she thinks what’s happening in Montreal is worrying.

Last year, three teenagers were also victims of violent crimes: Meriem Boundaoui and Thomas Trudel were both shot and killed, and Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed.

Police say anyone who might know something about this latest altercation should contact them immediately, by calling Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or contacting them online.