Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.

CTV News has confirmed the victim is Amir Benayad. 

At 6:50 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) received multiple 911 calls about the sound of gunfire near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets.

"When police officers arrived on scene they located a man, 17 years old, that was shot in his upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "He was conscious during his transport. Later on, we had a confirmation that he passed away at the hospital."

The teen's death is considered the first homicide of 2022 on the Island of Montreal.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed down a section of Roy Street in both directions to canvass the scene and speak to witnesses.

"For now, we don't know if there was an altercation -- a verbal altercation, a physical altercation -- that occurred prior to those gunshots," said Brabant. "That's what we're trying to understand at this point."

Brabant says the victim is not known to police; he could not confirm if the shooting was gang-related. 

Officers are working to review surveillance footage from cameras in the area.

