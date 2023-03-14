iHeartRadio
Teen driver facing charges, $1,330 fine for high-speed police chase


FILE - The Surete du Quebec said that a teenager is facing charges and a hefty fine after a high-speed car chase in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A teenager may face charges and over $1,300 in fines after a high-speed police chase that resulted in a crash with a parked car and a sign.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) reports that officers began pursuing a vehicle at around 2:15 a.m. on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) northbound near the Queen Mary Street exit.

The vehicle, police say, did not stop and continued on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), eventually taking the d'Iberville St. exit.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked car and sign on 9th Avenue and the suspect fled on foot.

"He was quickly located by police and arrested," the SQ said. "The 18-year-old driver is expected to appear at a later date in connection with dangerous driving, flight, receiving stolen property and obstruction."

The driver was also issued a $1,330 ticket and 14 demerit points for being clocked at going 136 KM/H in a 70 zone.

His driver's licence was also suspended for a week. 

