iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teen driver in critical condition after collision in La Peche, Que.: alcohol and speed may be involved


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A two-vehicle accident occurred Thursday evening in the municipality of La Pêche, in the Outaouais region, near Ottawa.

A young adult is in critical condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Riverside Road. According to information from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police, a 19-year-old driver was thrown from his vehicle by the force of the impact of the collision.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where his condition is considered critical.

The 62-year-old driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries. His life is not in danger.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police indicated that several witnesses saw the accident occur. According to the witnesses, speed and alcohol were the cause of the accident. A blood test was conducted on the 19-year-old man. He could face criminal charges.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene to process the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 6, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*