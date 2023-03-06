iHeartRadio
Teen hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Longueuil schoolyard


image.jpg

A teenager is in hospital and another teen is under arrest after a stabbing at a schoolyard in Longueuil.

Longueuil police say the victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy. He was stabbed Monday afternoon on the grounds of Jacques Rousseau High School at 444 de Gentilly St.

Police say the boy was immediately transferred to hospital and is expected to survive. His parents were informed of the incident.

A suspect, also a minor, was arrested shortly after near the school, police say.

"We do not know the circumstances of the attack or the relationship between the two young people," police said in a Facebook post.

Officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information concerning the assault to call 450-646-8500. All calls are anonymous.



