Teen in stable condition after shooting in Cartierville

A 17-year-old is in stable condition after being shot at least once Tuesday night while walking with two friends.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. about the incident.

According to officers, the teen and two others were walking on Laurentian Boulevard in the Cartierville neighbourhood when a suspect appeared on Perinault Street and opened fire in their direction before fleeing.

"The victim was injured to the upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. "He was transported to hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition."

Police say the boy's life is no longer in danger.

The two other people were not hit, but are being met by police.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit are canvassing the scene.

There have been no arrests.