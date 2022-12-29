Teen in critical condition after snowmobile crash south of Quebec City

A teenager is in critical condition after a snowmobile collision late Thursday afternoon in Saint-Georges, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The young victim was riding the snowmobile with a 33-year-old man when they collided with a hydro pole while trying to cross Route 204 from a private property, according to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). The collision took place just before 5 p.m.

The police could not establish Thursday early evening who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both occupants were not wearing helmets, the SQ said.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are expected to attend the scene to establish the cause and circumstances of the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 29, 2022.