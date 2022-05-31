Teen in hospital after stabbing in LaSalle

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation early Tuesday morning in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Officers received a 911 call about the incident at 1:20 a.m. near Bishop-Power Boulevard and George Street, behind the Place LaSalle shopping centre.

"The victim was injured in the upper body," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM). "He is in serious, but stable condition and his life is not in danger."

Police say they do not know what the argument was about and do not yet have a description of the other person.

There have been no arrests.

The victim is not known to police.