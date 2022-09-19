Teen in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's east end

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed late Sunday night at Raymond-Préfontaine Park in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. about the incident.

Once onsite, they found the young man suffering from upper body injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital but his life is not considered to be in danger.

Police say preliminary information suggests the teen was stabbed during a conflict between several individuals.

No arrests have been made.

A security perimeter has been set up in the park to allow police to analyze the scene and meet with witnesses.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2022.