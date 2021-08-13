iHeartRadio
Teen injured after shooting in Saint-Laurent borough

image.jpg

An 18-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. Thursday on Ouimet Street, near Tassé Street.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the teen's life is not in danger. He is known to police, the force confirms, but is not cooperating with the investigation.

This is the latest incident of gun violence in the Greater Montreal area.

Since the beginning of the month, Montreal police confirms five people have been fatally shot on its territory.

Earlier this month, Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Montreal police would be working together to fight gun trafficking and violence in the province

