Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Montreal North

A 17-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 17-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 12:15 a.m. about gunfire in the area.

Police say the teen was walking on Matte Avenue, near Pascal Street, when he was shot by someone in a moving vehicle.

"He suffered injuries to the upper and lower body," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital, but we don't fear for his life."

Officers found several shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in a parked car.

Investigators, the canine squad and forensic technicians are onsite to interview witnesses and figure out the details leading up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests. 

