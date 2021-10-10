Teen sought after getting away from two Montreal police officers while being cuffed

Montreal police (SPVM) are on the lookout for a teenager, who evaded arrest while being cuffed and ran away. The incident was caught on video that has been circulating on social media.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said police officers attempted to arrest a 17-year-old male on Thursday around 5:25 p.m. after he was arrested earlier in the day for giving officers a false name.

Video shows officers escorting the teen to the squad car on Normanville St. near Jarry St. in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

As the officers are about to handcuff the boy, however, he began struggling.

"Officers tried to get control of him they were not able," said Brabant. "He was able to take off his jacket and that's when he got away."

The youth is known to the police and facing charges including resisting arrest, interfering with the work of a police officer and drug possession.