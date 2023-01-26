iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teen suspect in hammer attack at Montreal school facing armed assault charges


image.jpg

The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a hammer attack at a Montreal high school earlier this week is now facing weapons charges.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to youth protection laws, appeared in youth court Thursday to face charges of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old student was attacked with a hammer while leaving École Calixa Lavallée on Pelletier Avenue in Montreal North.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition. His condition later improved, but his injuries are severe.

The 17-year-old suspect arrested was not a student, according to Montreal police.

A video from an eyewitness, obtained by Noovo Info, shows multiple individuals fleeing from the scene of the incident. A person can be seen on the ground in the snow as the other people run away.

Police say they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

With files from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*