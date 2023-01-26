Teen suspect in hammer attack at Montreal school facing armed assault charges

The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a hammer attack at a Montreal high school earlier this week is now facing weapons charges.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to youth protection laws, appeared in youth court Thursday to face charges of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old student was attacked with a hammer while leaving École Calixa Lavallée on Pelletier Avenue in Montreal North.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition. His condition later improved, but his injuries are severe.

The 17-year-old suspect arrested was not a student, according to Montreal police.

A video from an eyewitness, obtained by Noovo Info, shows multiple individuals fleeing from the scene of the incident. A person can be seen on the ground in the snow as the other people run away.

Police say they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

With files from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro.