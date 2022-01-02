Teen would-be thief prowling after curfew arrested after 15 attempted robberies in one night

A teenage night owl was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday for a series of attempted thefts committed during the night in Les Cèdres, Montérégie, west of the Island of Montreal.

The suspect is a 17-year-old boy with no prior criminal record. He could face charges of attempted theft of or from vehicles, as well as trespassing at night. He was also issued a ticket for violating the curfew in effect in Quebec.

According to information provided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a citizen heard noise and surprised the perpetrator who was trying to break into his vehicle, at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The witness called the police while following the suspect's escape on foot from a safe distance.

Once on the scene, the police took advantage of a new layer of snow to follow the suspect's tracks and pick him up in the Montée Ménard area.

After checking the area, the police found that the individual had visited about 15 locations in the Montée Ménard, Boulevard de la Cité des Jeunes, Chemin Saint-Dominique and Leduc St. area.

SQ spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau applauded the Les Cèdres citizens because it seems that all the doors of the vehicles approached by the suspect were locked.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2022.