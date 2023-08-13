iHeartRadio
Crash kills 16-year-old passenger on Montreal's Ile-Bizard


image.jpg

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a crash overnight on Île-Bizard in Montréal, police say. 

He was in a vehicle that went off the road at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday on Bord-du-Lac Road, near Boismenu Road.

"According to preliminary information, the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, hit a low wall and ended up on its side," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin.

Police confirmed that the boy was a passenger in the vehicle and that he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His death was confirmed on Sunday morning.

There were two other 18-year-old boys in the vehicle, who were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear which of the two 18-year-olds was at the wheel of the vehicle.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.

It was the second fatal crash on a Montreal road overnight. A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking across Parc Avenue in Montreal's Mile End early Sunday morning. 

With files from The Canadian Press. 

