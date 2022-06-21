Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge

The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore in the LaSalle borough.

Police said a call came in around 2:45 p.m. about an unconscious teenager near the Mercier Bridge.

Officers found 17-year-old, Adalya Dorvil, who was reported missing earlier on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Everything leads us to believe that it's accidental," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The coroner's office will complete an autopsy to find out more details.