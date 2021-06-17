Teenager dies after being hit by car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A teenage girl has passed away after being hit by a car in Montreal's west end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

"The pedestrian, a teenage woman, was transported to a hospital nearby," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police.

Officers say they believe the driver lost control of his vehicle, striking an electrical post before hitting the 15-year-old, who was walking on the roadside.

He then continued on to crash into another vehicle.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, is being treated for shock and minor injuries.

"Well try to understand at this point if speed was a factor," Brabant said. "If the person, the driver, was either on a cellphone or there was a moment they weren't paying attention."

Borough Mayor Jim Beis says he has been made aware of how dangerous this stretch of road is, adding he has considered turning it into a one-way street.

"We were looking at proposing this to the citizens of the area and having a real discussion around that proposal to making it a safer artery," he told CTV News. "And then, of course with the pandemic, we could no longer hold this type of public session like we wanted to."

Beis notes the borough's traffic committee will take another look at the file to see what can be done.