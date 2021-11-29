Teenager dies after collision with streetlight in Drummondville

A 17-year-old driver has died after colliding with a streetlamp in Drummondville on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Highway 20 West.

According to Quebec provincial police, the driver lost control of the vehicle with two teenage girls inside.

They were transported to hospital, where the driver, who was from Sherbrooke, was pronounced dead.

The passengers suffered minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2021.