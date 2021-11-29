iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teenager dies after collision with streetlight in Drummondville

image.jpg

A 17-year-old driver has died after colliding with a streetlamp in Drummondville on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Highway 20 West.

According to Quebec provincial police, the driver lost control of the vehicle with two teenage girls inside.

They were transported to hospital, where the driver, who was from Sherbrooke, was pronounced dead.

The passengers suffered minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error