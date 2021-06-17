Teenager fights for her life after being hit by car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A teenage girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's westend Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

"The pedestrian, a teenage woman, was transported to a hospital nearby," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police. "She is in critical condition."

Officers say they believe the driver lost control of his vehicle before hitting the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The driver, a man in his 50s, is being treated for shock and minor injuries.