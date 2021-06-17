iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teenager fights for her life after being hit by car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

image.jpg

A teenage girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's westend Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Lalande Boulevard and Saraguay Street.

"The pedestrian, a teenage woman, was transported to a hospital nearby," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police. "She is in critical condition."

Officers say they believe the driver lost control of his vehicle before hitting the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The driver, a man in his 50s, is being treated for shock and minor injuries. 

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error