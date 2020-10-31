iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Teenager in critical condition, passenger seriously injured after being struck by car crossing the road on a mobility scooter

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition, and his 17-year-old female passenger is also in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car crossing the street on an electric mobility scooter in Quebec.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the young man was crossing the street with his female passenger when he was struck by a car on Pont-Nord Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Alma, Quebec, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.

Bibeau said the teenager required the scooter due to a health condition. 

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the girl was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was a man in his mid-50s, and he did not sustain serious injuries.

An SQ investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash.

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error