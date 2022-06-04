iHeartRadio
Teenager killed after crashing and flipping his vehicle in Quebec's Laurentians

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is investigating a single-vehicle fatal road accident that occurred in Brownsburg-Chatham, in Quebec's Laurentians, after a teenage driver crashed and flipped several times.

Emergency services were called around 3:45 a.m. to Montée Saint-Philippe where the crash occurred.

"According to the first information, the driver lost control of his vehicle before doing one or more rollovers. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was alone and was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

No other vehicle was involved, and authorities had no immediate hypothesis to explain the tragedy.

"Currently, all hypotheses are being studied (...) A police officer in collision investigation was on the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this sad event," said Bernard.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2022.

