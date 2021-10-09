Teenager struck by a vehicle succumbs to her injuries

A teenage girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, in the Centre of Quebec region.

Emergency services were called to St. Joseph Blvd. West around 7 p.m. after a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The girl was transported to a hospital.

"She was seriously injured as a result of the incident and her life is in danger," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. "The driver of the vehicle was treated for severe nervous shock."

The teenager succummed to her injuries Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is underway, and SQ officers will meet with witnesses to try to clarify the circumstances surrounding this collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2021.