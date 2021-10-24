Teenager succumbs to injuries following scooter accident in Montérégie

A 15-year-old has died following a violent scooter accident that occurred Sunday evening in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, in the Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says emergency services were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the site of the accident on Route 116, also known as Laurier Blvd.

According to information gathered by police, the moped the teenager was riding was struck by a vehicle for reasons that are not currently understood. Both vehicles were headed west.

The teenager from Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region, was transported to hospital.

An expert in accident reconstruction was dispatched to analyze the scene and determine the causes and circumstances of the collision.

Police say the accident occurred in an area where the speed limit is 90 km/h.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 24, 2021.