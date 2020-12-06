iHeartRadio
Tegan and Sara show support for Montreal shelters with Bonjour/Hi mask

Tegan and Sara pose for a photo in a Toronto restaurant during a press junket on Thursday, May 5, 2016.( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Despite what the lyrics to Tegan and Sara's Oscar-nominated song from 'The Lego Movie' might say, everything is decidedly not awesome these days. But the beloved Canadian pop duo are trying to change that by supporting two Montreal organizations.

The pair, who have collaborated with everyone from Taylor Swift to punk rockers Alkaline Trio, have added a mask with a Montreal flair to their online merch store (Sara spent over a decade with Montreal as her adopted home).

Proceeds from sales of the Bonjour/Hi mask will go towards the city's Native Women's Shelter and day shelter Resilience Montreal.

 

